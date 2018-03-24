Northwest ISD schools hosting town halls about campus safety
Northwest ISD schools hosting town halls about campus safety
Posted on 03/24/2018
This is the image for the news article titled Northwest ISD schools hosting town halls about campus safety

All Northwest ISD schools will host town halls where parents can ask the principal or other campus administrators about safety and security, with dates and times varying by campus.

The town halls are all scheduled for the evening so as many families can attend as possible. Some schools have already hosted town halls. Schools have communicated this information to families, but a list of town hall dates and times is being provided here to assist further.

Please direct any questions about a campus town hall to the school’s front office. Contact information for each school can be found on its website (linked to in the navigation bar at the top of the Northwest ISD homepage).

Please note that Beck, Cox, Granger, Nance and Prairie View elementary schools have each already hosted a town hall, as has Eaton High School. Because they have already hosted town halls, they are not included in the chart below.

School Safety Town Halls
School Location Date Start Time
Hughes Elementary Library March 26 6:30 p.m.
Peterson Elementary Gym March 26 6 p.m.
Justin Elementary Library March 26 6 p.m.
Byron Nelson High School PAC March 26 6:30 p.m.
Lakeview Elementary Gym March 27 5:30 p.m.
Roanoke Elementary Library March 27 6 p.m.
Seven Hills Elementary Cafeteria March 27 6 p.m.
Wilson Middle School Cafeteria March 27 6 p.m.
Steele Accelerated High School Commons March 27 5:30 p.m.
Sendera Ranch Elementary Gym March 28 6 p.m.
Thompson Elementary Library March 28 6 p.m.
Tidwell Middle School Cafeteria March 28 6 p.m.
Chisholm Trail Middle School Library March 29 6 p.m.
Medlin Middle School Cafeteria March 29 6 p.m.
Haslet Elementary Cafeteria April 2 6 p.m.
Northwest High School Library April 2 6 p.m.
Hatfield Elementary Library April 3 6 p.m.
Love Elementary Library April 3 6 p.m.
Schluter Elementary Library April 3 6 p.m.
Pike Middle School Cafeteria April 5 6 p.m.