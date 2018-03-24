Northwest ISD schools hosting town halls about campus safety

All Northwest ISD schools will host town halls where parents can ask the principal or other campus administrators about safety and security, with dates and times varying by campus.

The town halls are all scheduled for the evening so as many families can attend as possible. Some schools have already hosted town halls. Schools have communicated this information to families, but a list of town hall dates and times is being provided here to assist further.

Please direct any questions about a campus town hall to the school’s front office. Contact information for each school can be found on its website (linked to in the navigation bar at the top of the Northwest ISD homepage).

Please note that Beck, Cox, Granger, Nance and Prairie View elementary schools have each already hosted a town hall, as has Eaton High School. Because they have already hosted town halls, they are not included in the chart below.