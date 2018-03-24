All Northwest ISD schools will host town halls where parents can ask the principal or other campus administrators about safety and security, with dates and times varying by campus.
The town halls are all scheduled for the evening so as many families can attend as possible. Some schools have already hosted town halls. Schools have communicated this information to families, but a list of town hall dates and times is being provided here to assist further.
Please direct any questions about a campus town hall to the school’s front office. Contact information for each school can be found on its website (linked to in the navigation bar at the top of the Northwest ISD homepage).
Please note that Beck, Cox, Granger, Nance and Prairie View elementary schools have each already hosted a town hall, as has Eaton High School. Because they have already hosted town halls, they are not included in the chart below.
|School Safety Town Halls
|School
|Location
|Date
|Start Time
|Hughes Elementary
|Library
|March 26
|6:30 p.m.
|Peterson Elementary
|Gym
|March 26
|6 p.m.
|Justin Elementary
|Library
|March 26
|6 p.m.
|Byron Nelson High School
|PAC
|March 26
|6:30 p.m.
|Lakeview Elementary
|Gym
|March 27
|5:30 p.m.
|Roanoke Elementary
|Library
|March 27
|6 p.m.
|Seven Hills Elementary
|Cafeteria
|March 27
|6 p.m.
|Wilson Middle School
|Cafeteria
|March 27
|6 p.m.
|Steele Accelerated High School
|Commons
|March 27
|5:30 p.m.
|Sendera Ranch Elementary
|Gym
|March 28
|6 p.m.
|Thompson Elementary
|Library
|March 28
|6 p.m.
|Tidwell Middle School
|Cafeteria
|March 28
|6 p.m.
|Chisholm Trail Middle School
|Library
|March 29
|6 p.m.
|Medlin Middle School
|Cafeteria
|March 29
|6 p.m.
|Haslet Elementary
|Cafeteria
|April 2
|6 p.m.
|Northwest High School
|Library
|April 2
|6 p.m.
|Hatfield Elementary
|Library
|April 3
|6 p.m.
|Love Elementary
|Library
|April 3
|6 p.m.
|Schluter Elementary
|Library
|April 3
|6 p.m.
|Pike Middle School
|Cafeteria
|April 5
|6 p.m.