NISD Seeking Feedback on 2019-2020 School Calendar



As part of our annual calendar creation process, we are soliciting a vote from community members about options. Options for the calendar are created by the NISD Calendar Committee and later presented to the District Education Improvement Council. Both groups are made up of parents, teachers, community members and administrators. The vote will be available through Friday, January 11. Results will be presented to the school board for discussion at the January 14 Board of Trustee meeting and shared in Board Notes, a newsletter emailed to NISD families and community.



Should our board of trustees approve District of Innovation status, the option includes at least two choices with a start date before the regular start date set by the Texas Education Agency (the fourth Monday in August). The board is expected to vote on the District of Innovation status at the January 14 meeting.



The following table shows a brief summary of the differences in the calendars.

Option A Option B Option C Requires District of Innovation Yes Yes No Start Date August 20

Tuesday August 14

Wednesday August 26

Monday End Date May 22

Friday before Memorial Day May 22

Friday before Memorial Day

May 29

Friday after Memorial Day Built-In Professional Learning Time 5 6 2 Christmas Break 10 Teachers

12 Students

11 Teachers

13 Students

10 Teachers

12 Students

Benefits 1 week earlier start allows to have more even semesters. This calendar ends school before Memorial Day

Starts mid-week, allows for short breaks during the semester for students and professional learning for teachers. This option offers the most balance of the semesters.

This calendar has a late August start and looks most like our calendar for this year.



View Calendar Options:



Option A



Option B



Option C





Click here to vote for your preferred calendar.